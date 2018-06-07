Pele himself—the Brazilian soccer legend, the only player in history to win three World Cups—has already declared that Neymar sits alone at the top of the current footballing hierarchy, above Messi, above Cristiano Ronaldo: “...for me, technically, he is already the best player in the world. I’m absolutely sure of that.”

But it is one thing to ask people to compare Neymar to his contemporaries, and it is another to ask where he stands in history. Asking Brazilians to compare Pele and Neymar, for example, is to be consistently presented with a series of heavy exhalations, shrugged shoulders and looks into the distance as people gesticulate ambivalently in response to a question that has no real answer. It is not so different than a conversation in the United States regarding whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. In both instances, one encounters what have become familiar sport-specific maxims: They’re from two different eras. The game has changed. You’re comparing apples to oranges. It’s too soon to tell.

And in many ways these fans are correct. You cannot necessarily compare the way LeBron is able to thrust himself through a barricade of defenders, with equal parts brawn and elegance, to the way Jordan was able to contort his body in midair, inexplicably, to make what had a half-second before seemed an impossible shot. Similarly, you can’t compare the way Neymar consistently eludes defenders, with nothing more than the dip of a shoulder or a spontaneous flick of his foot, to the way Pele could seamlessly change direction—once, twice, three times, in implausible succession—with the ball still tethered to his feet. Pele is considered by many to be the greatest player of the 20th century. Neymar is still only 26. It is difficult to compare a legacy that has spent 40 years cementing itself while another is perhaps little more than halfway to being formed.

Asking Brazilians to compare Neymar and Pele is not unlike the LeBron vs. Jordan debate in the United States: potential and legacy are not so much competing as they are in conversation.

The museum in Santos, an expansive room beneath the team’s stadium, is in many ways a physical testament to the space that remains between the two Brazilian legends. The museum offers a history of the club’s success, with a glittering trophy case holding more than 70 awards. To its left is a tribute to Neymar. More specifically, it is a tall glass encasement that serves as an homage to what is widely considered the single greatest goal of Neymar’s career—and one of the best goals in the 106-year history of Santos FC.

With his team up 2-0 against rival Flamengo on a Wednesday evening in July 2011, Neymar collected the ball about 20 yards inside the opposing half on the far side of the field. With his right foot he pulled the ball under his body and dragged it behind his left leg; with his left, he pushed the ball ahead of him, splitting two defenders and moving into open space. The three-touch sequence happened so quickly that you have to watch in slow motion to understand what what you’ve seen.



Running at full speed, Neymar passed the ball to a teammate, received it back and burst ahead toward the goal. With a Flamengo defender on his back and another in front of him, Neymar simultaneously rolled the ball across his body with the underside of his right foot, and with his left foot dinked the ball to the right of the last defender as he ran around his left side. With two other Flamengo defenders converging upon Neymar from both sides and the goalkeeper racing toward him, he used the outside of his right foot to lift the ball by the keeper and into the net. The Brazilian commentator’s howling reaction summed up the collective sentiment, as so many of the best commentators do: Sensacional! Fantastico! Espetacular un goal de Neymar!

The goal won the 2011 FIFA Puskas Award, given to the best goal in the world that year. Here atop the shrine Neymar’s boyhood club built for him, the golazo plays on loop on a small television screen—every minute a reminder of his singular genius. Below sits the pair of cleats Neymar wore when he scored the goal, a profile of his face molded into a block of stone and photos of Neymar both in the moments after he scored the goal and after he received the award.





Getty Images/Ricardo Nogueira

But in the museum, Pele’s face—his likeness, photos, videos—is featured with conspicuous prominence. Pele scored an unparalleled 1,283 goals (in 1,363 games) over the course of 19 seasons from 1956 to 1977. It is a record unmatched anywhere in the world. So it is tempting to take this all in and come to the easy conclusion that while Neymar may be the crown prince, Pele is still king. But as you spend more time in the museum, and more time speaking to fans, it becomes clear that Pele’s legacy and Neymar’s potential are not so much competing as they are in conversation. They are both part of a tradition, both of Santos and Brazil, that invites us to celebrate their respective gifts rather than pit them against one another.

By any traditional metric, Neymar’s first season with Paris Saint-Germain went very well. He combined for 28 goals and 16 assists in just 30 games, and the team won all three domestic trophies. He was even named the French league’s Player of the Year despite ending his season when he cracked a bone in his little toe in February, before PSG were eliminated from the Champions League in March.

But Neymar has also shifted the sport’s entire modern economic landscape—the entire tradition of expectation in European football—with the €224 million ($263 million) deal he reportedly signed last year with PSG, a club that will invest some €511 million ($600 million) in the Brazilian. It is an astronomical price tag that has inflated the market in the short term and will have long-term impacts we won’t fully know for some time. And yet, less than a year after that deal, transfer talk has been swirling again about whether Neymar will stay in Paris beyond this summer, with Real Madrid said to be the top suitor for the man they missed out on 12 years ago.

Ever-engaged in the process of self-evolution, Neymar has continuously brushed aside speculation about his future and has said that, right now, he is only worried about the World Cup. “My focus is Brazil,” he told reporters in Rio the other day. “People are talking nonsense” about the transfer chatter, he insists.