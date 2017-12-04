My Game-Day Style: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal gives his mother, Besta, major props for her influence, especially for the two things that have shaped his career and lifestyle—his signature move and his penchant for luxury brands.

“She gave me a jump shot, but also my expensive taste,” says Beal, standing in his closet in McLean, Virginia. “My mom has extremely expensive taste.”

Proof of Beal’s preference for the finer things in life lies in his closet, where the 6’5” Wizards guard boasts a wide array of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent clothing and accessories. Beal, however, doesn’t shy away from affordable threads or mixing high-end and low-end pieces. After all, for Beal, it’s about the look, not the price tag.

“I fool a lot of people with it,” Beal, 24, says of how he flexes his fashion, combining inexpensive outerwear with Balmain jeans. What may look pricey really isn’t. “I love Zara. They’re economically friendly and have nice jackets. That black leather is my go-to.”